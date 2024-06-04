Edge Capital Group LLC Has $20.56 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,120 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 98.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 375,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO remained flat at $62.93 during trading on Monday. 9,368,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,345,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

