Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 150,809 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. 8,261,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

