Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.19. 5,439,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,219. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

