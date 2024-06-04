Edward Mckissic Sells 170 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GPI traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $308.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,837. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.08 and a 1-year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

