Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after purchasing an additional 356,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $132.99. 2,254,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

