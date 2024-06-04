enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 6.6%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 612,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,266,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EU. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,055,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

