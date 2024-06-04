Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.84. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,388,794 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

