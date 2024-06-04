Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

