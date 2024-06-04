ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 839,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 292,331 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $31.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

