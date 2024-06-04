Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Enovis by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

