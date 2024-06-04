Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.09.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

