EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.44.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE EQB opened at C$89.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.83. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$65.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

