EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares lowered EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.83. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$65.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

