Equals Group plc (EQLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 28th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Equals Group Price Performance
EQLS opened at GBX 118.83 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Equals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.51. The company has a market capitalization of £222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39.
About Equals Group
