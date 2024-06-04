Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 317,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,607. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $269.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.89.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

