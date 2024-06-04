Evercore ISI Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $860.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $845.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.11.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $815.39 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $510.57 and a 1 year high of $827.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $751.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.03. The company has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.