Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.56

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 126081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

