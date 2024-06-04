Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Buys $30,850.82 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 19,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,392.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EXFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,550. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

