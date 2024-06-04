Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and have sold 843,592 shares worth $1,497,013. Insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Expensify by 93.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

