Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $99,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,742. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $444.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

