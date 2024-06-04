Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,615 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $319,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.77. 1,745,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.72.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

