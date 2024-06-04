Fetch.ai Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $143.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00050643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

