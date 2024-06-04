Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.85 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 103,392 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

