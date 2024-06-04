Filecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $159.33 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00008396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $159.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,259,854 coins and its circulating supply is 559,906,937 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.