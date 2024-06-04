Financial Comparison: PSQ (PSQH) and Its Rivals

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 22 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.89%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 97.61%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.60

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

