Financial Survey: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $400.07 million 4.86 $44.92 million $6.22 40.77 Penumbra $1.06 billion 7.05 $90.95 million $2.37 81.21

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.75% 17.40% 12.04% Penumbra 8.52% 7.83% 5.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UFP Technologies and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Penumbra 0 3 7 0 2.70

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $238.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $300.64, suggesting a potential upside of 56.31%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

Penumbra beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

