First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,551,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 107,616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

