Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.53.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

