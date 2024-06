Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Five Below Trading Up 1.9 %

FIVE stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,660. Five Below has a 52 week low of $128.64 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

