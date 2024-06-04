Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.09. 10,429,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,668,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,663 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 409,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

