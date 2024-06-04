Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 1.6%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.58. 46,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 36,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Fortescue Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

