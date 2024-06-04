Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.