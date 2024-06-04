Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

