Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $36.68. Franklin FTSE India ETF shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 256,500 shares changing hands.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

