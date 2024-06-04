Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,310 ($16.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.89). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
