Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,310 ($16.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.89). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,116 ($14.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,597,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,509. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,468.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,134 ($14.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 742.66.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

