Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,897 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 33,653 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,537,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838,180. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.