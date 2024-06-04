Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $10.40 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 413,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) accounts for 3.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,302,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,522,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5,531.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,795. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.