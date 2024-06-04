Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,635. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

