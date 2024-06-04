GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $784.87 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $784.87 million and $5.28 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $8.42 or 0.00012185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,078.71 or 0.99995345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,241,778 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,241,764.46317974 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.36715584 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,476,455.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

