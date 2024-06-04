GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE GATX opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,351,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

