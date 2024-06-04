Generation Income Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Generation Income Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.