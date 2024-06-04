Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Buys C$498,834.88 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.80. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

