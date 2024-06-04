GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34-0.37 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.65.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $47.07. 7,740,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.