GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.65.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
