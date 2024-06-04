Global Blue Group (GB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 3.4 %

GB stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $922.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

