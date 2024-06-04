Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 25,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
