Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 25,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.