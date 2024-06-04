Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 25,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.