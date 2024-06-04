Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

NASDAQ:GPIX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 30,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

