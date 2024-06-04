Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.
Shares of GPRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,950. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
