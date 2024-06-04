Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,950. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

