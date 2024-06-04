Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 189,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 5.7 %

GLSI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 65,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.60. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,345,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,504,497.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $133,710. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

