Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.87 million, a PE ratio of 309.77 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,390,518.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $849,815. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

